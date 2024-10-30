Educator Spotlight Honorees: Hagenbaugh & Salzer

Congratulations to our Lakewood City Schools November Educator Spotlight honorees: Garfield Middle School teacher Tom Hagenbaugh and Hayes Elementary Family Resource Coordinator Maria Salzer!

TOM HAGENBAUGH

Garfield Middle School teacher Tom Hagenbaugh, who began his career in the finance industry, fairly quickly realized his passion lay elsewhere. Inspired in part by his mother, a special education paraprofessional, and his best friend and sister, who has special needs, Tom returned to school to get his masters in special education. Both he and we are so glad he did!

Working to be the best teacher he can be is what drives Tom. “Every night I think about how I can do better and make sure my students are growing every day,” he says.

To accomplish that Tom employs his Vision of a Lakewood Educator competencies. Working in the BRIDGES classroom at Garfield, Tom’s empathy is most notable.

“Tom provides the safest and most caring environment,” says his nominator, Mark Mitchell. Adds his second nominator, Erica O’Grady: “(Tom) makes a point to know his students and takes the time to make each of them feel special every single day.”

He is also a great communicator and collaborator, always seeking out his colleagues’ points of view to make sure he has considered all possible options when a problem presents itself.

“Tom is an awesome team player, always willing to support the team to do what is best for students,” Erica says, adding: “He is a great collaborator and an incredibly supportive teammate! We are so lucky to have him on our BRIDGES team.”

MARIA SALZER

After spending a decade as a social worker, Hayes Elementary Family Resource Coordinator Maria Salzer believes the role she now has with the District is one she was meant to do. As a once struggling young single parent, Maria knows she is able to connect with and build relationships with families that someone without the same lived experience may not.

In her third year at Hayes, Maria relies greatly on her Vision of a Lakewood Educator skills of communication, collaboration and empathy to serve the school’s students and families to the best of her ability. For her, it’s a never-ending quest to help those in need.

“(Maria’s) always looking for ways to ensure our students' needs in all aspects of their lives are being met. Her care and kindness are truly authentic,” says Maria’s nominator, Hayes student wellness specialist Jennifer Wooley.

Maria admits that she works endlessly for her families, often staying up at night thinking of how she can help. And if she doesn’t have an answer, she taps into her collaboration skills and reaches out to Hayes staff, other family resource coordinators or community resource organizations for input.

Maria will tell you that communication is critical to doing her job and serving Hayes families. She admits that she often “wears her heart on her sleeve” when speaking with families knowing that her openness often leads to stronger relationships and trust, which allows her to better do her job.

Jennifer can confirm Maria’s communication skills are stellar: “(Maria) communicates in a way that is not judgmental but rather respectful and understanding.” Hayes families are lucky to have her in their corner.