District Hosting Seniors' Holiday Breakfast

Do you know of an older Lakewood resident that would like to hear about the latest news of the District and enjoy a delicious breakfast? Our senior citizen holiday breakfast is one of our favorite traditions! Join Lakewood City Schools for a Holiday Breakfast for our senior citizens on December 13, 9 am at Grant Elementary School, 1470 Victoria Avenue. Enter the parking lot off of Elmwood Ave. Please RSVP by December 4 to 216-529-4074 or christine.gordillo@lakewoodcityschools.org. Call now to RSVP as seats are limited.