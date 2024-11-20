Bucket Wish Series: Part 1 - A Thrilling Day At The Cleveland Browns Game

Thanks to a generous grant from the Healthy Lakewood Foundation, Lakewood’s Division of Aging kicked off the first of three Bucket Wish adventures with a thrilling trip to a Cleveland Browns game! On October 20th, ten lucky seniors took their seats at a packed Huntington Bank Field for the highly anticipated Browns vs. Bengals showdown. The atmosphere was electric as fans cheered for the return of the man himself, Nick Chubb, and rocked out to a halftime performance by Foreigner, just hours after their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

Despite a tough loss (Bengals 21 - Browns 14), spirits were high as the group enjoyed perfect sunny weather and a smooth experience, thanks to their amazing Browns liaison, Joshua. The day was filled with laughter, great company, and plenty of excitement!

“I had an awesome time at the game, even though the Browns didn’t win. The halftime show with Foreigner was the bomb! I can check that off my bucket list now. Thanks for the gift of the game and some spending money!”

— Trish

“I had a great time seeing everything from way up high in the stadium. Watching Nick Chubb back in action, cheering for the Browns, and even spotting rock stars' planes flying over the stadium was a real treat. Thank you to everyone who made it happen!”

— Johnnie