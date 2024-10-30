A Message Of Gratitude To The People Of Lakewood: From State-Rep Elect Tristan Rader
I am humbled and profoundly grateful for the trust you have placed in me to serve as your next State Representative. Thank you for your support, your faith in our shared vision, and your commitment to the values that define our community. This victory is not mine alone; it belongs to each and every one of us who believes in building a stronger, fairer, and more sustainable future for Ohio.
Lakewood has always been a city of resilient, engaged, and compassionate people who care deeply about one another and our community. Together, we have made strides toward a clean energy future, supported policies that lift up working families, and fought to ensure everyone has access to affordable healthcare and housing. Now, as we take this movement to the Statehouse, I carry with me the voices, hopes, and dreams of the people who make Lakewood such a remarkable place to call home.
Thank you for allowing me the honor to represent you and to fight for the issues that matter most to our community. I am ready to work tirelessly for you, for Lakewood, and for all Ohioans. Together, we can make the positive, lasting changes we all believe in.
With deepest gratitude,
Tristan Rader
State Representative-Elect,
13th House District
Councilman Rader is the Democratic Nominee for State Representative in Statehouse District 13, which includes Lakewood and Cleveland’s near Westside. Rader was elected to Lakewood City Council in 2017, re-elected in 2021, and serves as the Ohio Director of Solar United Neighbors. You can learn more and get involved at TristanRader.com.