2nd Annual Finding Lakewood Scavenger Hunt Uncovers Hidden Gems
The 2nd Annual Finding Lakewood Scavenger Hunt, sponsored by the Lakewood Commission on Aging, was a HUGE success! 10 winners uncovered all 18 of Lakewood’s hidden gems! “I saw parts of Lakewood I never noticed before” and “I really got to know Lakewood” were just a couple of things we heard from participants. And the prizes? Out of this world! This fun-filled fundraising event supports seniors in Lakewood and is quickly becoming a community favorite. We can't wait for next year’s 3rd Annual Scavenger Hunt! Big thanks to the local businesses that donated prizes!
Nancy Feighan
Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood
Volume 20, Issue 22, Posted 5:41 PM, 11.20.2024