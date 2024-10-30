2nd Annual Finding Lakewood Scavenger Hunt Uncovers Hidden Gems

The 2nd Annual Finding Lakewood Scavenger Hunt, sponsored by the Lakewood Commission on Aging, was a HUGE success! 10 winners uncovered all 18 of Lakewood’s hidden gems! “I saw parts of Lakewood I never noticed before” and “I really got to know Lakewood” were just a couple of things we heard from participants. And the prizes? Out of this world! This fun-filled fundraising event supports seniors in Lakewood and is quickly becoming a community favorite. We can't wait for next year’s 3rd Annual Scavenger Hunt! Big thanks to the local businesses that donated prizes!