Timeless Tales: Celebrating 30 Years Of The Lakewood Family Room

What a Night to Remember!

On October 19th, the Lakewood Family Room celebrated its 30th anniversary with a magical "Timeless Tales" evening at Cove Community Center. The atmosphere buzzed with nostalgia as guests enjoyed scenes inspired by childhood classics like "Where the Wild Things Are," "Goodnight Moon," "Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus," and "The Very Hungry Caterpillar." The event featured delicious food, drinks, and a silent auction generously supported by our community. Creative activities based on "The Wizard of Oz" and "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" added to the festive spirit, filling the night with laughter.

Jessica Parker, Program Manager for the Division of Early Childhood, served as host and shared memories from her time as a participant when her children were babies—now teenagers—and her journey from volunteer to her current role managing programs. Also in attendance was Toni Gelsomino, who was warmly recognized for starting the Family Room in her own home and leading it for 19 years. She later became the Director of Human Services, overseeing the refurbishing, repurposing, and relocation of staff to Cove Community Center. Throughout the evening, both past and present participants, along with dedicated community leaders, reflected on the Family Room’s lasting impact on Lakewood families.

It takes a village; Timeless Tales wouldn’t have been such a success without the support of these wonderful individuals:

Jenny Woodworth: A former participant and supporter who attended with her two children.

Marseille Markham-Collins: A current participant with her third child and jewelry maker (Junk Party Jewelry), who generously donated to the silent auction.

Emily Lindberg: A former participant and librarian, who led over 100 virtual storytime sessions during the pandemic.

Kristen Bindel: A doula and lactation counselor, who kept the infant support group running during the pandemic.

Ashley Mosley: A nanny and event planner, who chaired the gala committee and supported many families.

Megan Ahlman: A current participant, speech pathologist, and board member of Keep Lakewood Beautiful.

Rachel Peterson: A nanny and photographer, who has attended the Family Room for 15 years.

Carrol Hahn: A social worker, known for her creativity and support across our department.

Brenda Nakonecznyj: Former director and lead teacher at Lakewood Presbyterian Nursery School, with two decades of service.

It was an unforgettable night, and as guests departed, they carried with them treasured memories and a renewed commitment to the Family Room. This special evening was a fitting tribute to 30 years of service, and as "Goodnight Moon" would say, goodnight, Lakewood Family Room—here’s to many more years of community and togetherness!

A special thank you to our sponsors for making this celebration possible!

Nancy Feighan is Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood.