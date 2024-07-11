Starr Gazer: November

ARIES: The Ram is blessed in the area of transformation this Thanksgiving season. You may receive a surprise gift from an outside resource. Slow down & count your blessings.

TAURUS: The Bull is shining in the relationship arena this month. No red capes for you, be grateful for your business & personal partnerships, & give thanks for others.

GEMINI: The Twins have a bounty of good health these days, not to mention be grateful for your pets. Whether they bark, purr, swim, fly or shed their skin, they make you smile.

CANCER: This November holiday the Crab can be grateful for the children in your life; the blessings far outweigh the troubles. Romance may show up at your door, be ready.

LEO: The Lion/Lioness is just where it wants to be on Thanksgiving, the Jungle, surrounded by all those who reside in your bountiful home, give thanks for the variety.

VIRGO: Virgo, it’s time to take a look around your community, send that critic out the door. You’ve got so much to be grateful for, the coffee shops, the parks, the eclectic vibe.

LIBRA: Finances are looking up for our Libra friends this Thanksgiving, but oh my, you just can’t seem to make up your mind about where to share the wealth: make it easy, flip a coin.

SCORPIO: It’s all about the Scorpion this month, put that stinger away & be grateful for your resourcefulness and for your investigative powers. Go out & regenerate the world.

SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur is laying low this Thanksgiving. Your strength comes from behind the scenes, it’s time to reflect, meditate, & take inventory of all you’ve got to be grateful for.

CAPRICORN: The Goat has developed quite a network of friends this past year. Take the time this Thanksgiving to let them know how much they are appreciated in your life.

AQUARIUS: Our Aquarian friends are blessed in the career sector this month. There are many to be grateful for in your professional arena, let them know they’re appreciated.

PISCES: The Fish may receive visitors from across the borders of Lake Erie this Thanksgiving. There’s room for everyone at the Fish’s pond, bring out the feast.

Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr@evastarr.com & her website evastarr.com