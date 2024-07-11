Seeking Forever Homes

Meet Davis aka “collar #3541” This 10-month-old kitten should work in a bakery because he loves making biscuits! Watching his little paws knead is the cutest thing. Davis is a happy kitty who enjoys playing and getting chin rubs and back scratches. He is quite the charmer and would be a fun addition to any household.



Meet Tabbytha aka “collar #3575” This 2-year-old girl is very gentle and sweet. Tabbytha is quite affectionate and is a big fan of chin rubs. She enjoys spending her free time sleeping, purring and cuddling. We think Tabbytha can purr her way into her forever home with her calming nature.



Visit Davis, Tabbytha, and the other animals at the Lakewood Animal Shelter located at 1299 Metropark Drive, just past the Dog Park. Contact the shelter at (216) 529-5020.



Lakewood Animal Shelter hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sundays.



This message is shared by the Citizens Committee for Lakewood’s Animals and Shelter (CCLAS). CCLAS is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization committed to safeguarding and enhancing the lives of

Lakewood’s companion animals. We provide financial assistance and other resources to the Lakewood

Animal Shelter for the quality care of abandoned, orphaned, sick and injured animals. In addition, we

promote adoptions and advocate for animal welfare through community outreach and education.

We treat animals with empathy, kindness, and respect and recognize that they can experience pain,

suffering, and other emotions. Learn more at cclas.org.



