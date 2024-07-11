Riverbelles Support USS Cleveland, LCS31

On October 21, Riverbelle members gathered on a beautiful, breezy day at the Lone Sailor Plaza to present Peter Collins, Brigadier General (USMC, Retired) & CEO of the USS Cleveland Legacy Foundation with a donation from Riverbelles. Riverbelles chose this fundraiser as a celebatory countdown to their 50th Anniversary in 2025. The donation is in support of the commissioning of the USS Cleveland, LCS 31, in 2025 for "Freedom-class littoral combat ship of the United States Navy."

Riverbelles President, Carol Mason of Lakewood, presented the check and was joined by Susan Rothacker, VP; Mary Glassco and Gail Ahlers (Lakewood residents), past presidents; and Marla Shaghaghi, new member. im Mason, SN, Past District Commander, USPS District 7, and Tom Durfey, WWI Veteran, accompanied the group. The group was then invited to tour the USS Cod Submarine Memorial.

To learn more about the USS Cleveland, LC 31 and the recent unveiling of the Lone Sailor Monument, go to www.usscleveland.org.

Riverbelles is an Auxiliary of the North Coast Ohio Sail and Power Squadron, United States Power Squadron--America's Baoting Club. They support NCOSPS in their endeavors for safe boating on our beautiful Lake Erie. They encourage not only sail and power boaters, but also individuals who kayak, paddle board and/or ride jet skiis to access the free videos at www.usps.org, select the tab: "America's Boating Channel" to learn more about safe boating and small craft safety.

Carol Mason is a Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant an a Past President, Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.