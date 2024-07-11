Ranger Cafe At LHS Great Spot For Lunch

Have you ever been to the Ranger Cafe housed at Lakewood High School? Well, what are you waiting for?! It's a hidden gem of a lunch spot run by the West Shore Career-Tech Culinary Arts chef instructors and students. Established in 1993, this hands-on, industry-based program in restaurant management and food service prepares students for professional culinary programs, immediate employment, and/or further education. Ranger Café selections are prepared fresh daily. Here are the details to know:

Reservations are required

Open Tuesdays and Wednesdays (when school is in session)

Hours 12:15 pm – 1:45 pm

To make a reservation, please call: 216-529-4165 ext. 1 (Please give at least 48 notice for your reservation.You will receive a return phone call within 2-3 school days, confirming your reservation; if you do not, the reservation has not been made)

The menu serves a delicious variety of soups, salads, sandwiches and heartier entrees, including a fish of the day. Give it a try!