Ranger Cafe At LHS Great Spot For Lunch

by Christine Gordillo

Have you ever been to the Ranger Cafe housed at Lakewood High School? Well, what are you waiting for?! It's a hidden gem of a lunch spot run by the West Shore Career-Tech Culinary Arts chef instructors and students. Established in 1993, this hands-on, industry-based program in restaurant management and food service prepares students for professional culinary programs, immediate employment, and/or further education. Ranger Café selections are prepared fresh daily. Here are the details to know:

  • Reservations are required

  • Open Tuesdays and Wednesdays (when school is in session)

  • Hours 12:15 pm – 1:45 pm

  • To make a reservation, please call: 216-529-4165 ext. 1 (Please give at least 48 notice for your reservation.You will receive a return phone call within 2-3 school days, confirming your reservation; if you do not, the reservation has not been made)

The menu serves a delicious variety of soups, salads, sandwiches and heartier entrees, including a fish of the day. Give it a try!

Volume 20, Issue 21, Posted 9:39 PM, 11.07.2024