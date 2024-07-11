Participants Declare Finding Lakewood 2024 A Lot Of Fun!

Participants in the scavenger hunt identified 18 places around Lakewood to be entered into the drawing for prizes. Ten winners received prize packages valued at $125 or more! A couple photos were considered extra challenging by some. Thank you to all the Lakewood businesses who donated. And thanks to all who participated to raise funds for the Division of Aging. Congratulations to: Suzanne Bednarchik, Matt Colella, Ruth Gillett, Eileen Hailey, Barb Lynch, Brenda Nakonecznyj, Jillian Piteo, Jordan Rush, Marianna Seeholzer, and Regina Strauss. If you'd like to play next year, email lakewoodphotocontest@gmail.com and we'll let you know when the contest comes up again next October!

Laura Hazen lives and works in Lakewood and loves it. She works for both Hanson Services and Sweet Designs. She volunteers for the Democratic Club and the Commission on Aging, and delivers community meals for the Division of Aging.