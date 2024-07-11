LHS' Lakewood Times Visit Friday Forum At City Club Of Cleveland
On November 1st, student journalists from The Lakewood Times took a field trip to The City Club of Cleveland for its Friday Forum, which featured a conversation about the state of free speech, news, and access to information in our communities. Afterward, the students enjoyed a tour of @ideastreamneo studios and spent some time with some working journalists to hear their perspectives on the profession. #globalawareness#communication#growthmindset#criticalthinking
Volume 20, Issue 22, Posted 9:21 PM, 11.07.2024