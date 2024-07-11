Lakewood Public Library Upcoming Programs-Childrenâ€™s And Youth Services

Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Symbols of Autumn Scavenger Hunt

For Youth of All Ages. Apples! Pumpkins! Hunt throughout the children's area of the Library for signs that depict symbols of autumn. Enter your scavenger hunt sheet into a drawing to win a prize. The scavenger hunt will be ready for hunting at the Main Library and the Madison branch. No registration required.

October 1- November 30, 2024

Coding Club

Calling all 5th through 9th graders! If you're curious about coding, come join our exciting weekly Coding Club. Under the guidance of our awesome GirlsWhoCode facilitators, you'll dive into the world of coding and create your own mobile apps, design cool websites, and even program robots. You'll get hands-on experience with Scratch, Python, and JavaScript, making each session a fun adventure in tech. Don'tmiss out on this chance to unleash your creativity and discover the endless possibilities of coding!

No registration required.

Mondays, 6:00- 7:30 pm. Through November 11, 2024 In the Main Library Computer Connections Room.

Bricks and Books

For Students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grade.In this hands-on experience, kids will use Lego building bricks, gears, and figures to design and construct amazing structures and imaginative creations. Alongside their building, we will be exploring the library's extensive collection of Lego-themed books, offering inspiration, challenges, and stories for all levels. No registration required.

Sunday, November 17, 2024 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm in the Main Library Activity Room

