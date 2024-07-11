Dr. G's Ranger Round Up: Football Wrap-Up

Our Lakewood Rangers took a step forward this year, doubling their win total (4-6) and winning two big conference games, including a Homecoming thriller over Normandy. Senior Co-Captain Quarterback Avery Holt set multiple school records (passing TD’s, most points in a season, most passing TD’s in a career, most total TD’s in a season, most all purpose yards in a career and season). On his way to 1st team All CWC/2nd team all district honors, Avery also punted for a net 45 yard average and blasted 25 kickoff into the end zone. Yet, for all the completions, tough runs and potent kicks, Avery's greatest legacy is his leadership on the field, in the classroom, in the locker room and in the weight room. Avery is an all-time great Lakewood Ranger.

The Ranger season had so many players contribute, including the "Bigs" on the lines, anchored by 2nd team all-conference senior Malachai Davis, in Coach Polevacik's words--a never leave the field player. Same goes for sophomore Jackson Comer, a two-way 1st team all-conference lineman with a huge upside. Sophomore Drew Potoczak and seniors Chris Mathaois and Ahmed Al Masalmeh were mainstays, while junior Htoo Lweh Wah earned Honorable Mention. Also named Honorable mention were Junior Nick Hart, sophomore Tyrese Gatling and senior Jaylen Chappell, who caught nine touchdown passes and now owns the school records for career receiving yards (1321) and TD passes caught (16).



Two way sophomore Riley Verderber was 2nd team all-conference, caught 5 touchdown passes, and sacked the quarterback 4 times. His fourth down high point catch in the end zone, draped with 2 defenders, was vital to the win over Westlake, and was one of the most memorable and important plays of the season. This was a great moment, as was the endurance test against Kent Roosevelt, when the soaked Rangers prevailed in a relentless rainstorm. The Homecoming win over Normandy, on a picture perfect fall evening, was led by Holt and strong two way performance from junior Jacob Stoll, who started the 2nd quarter comeback with a key interception, arguably the most important single play of the year.

Running backs junior Braedon Greenfield and Many Serano gained tough yards, rarely fumbled, and provided great balance to the offense. Sophomores Tye Taylor and Nick Thomas were factors as slot receivers. Junior Sam Hoy started every game at linebacker and with Nick Hart added a strong physical presence.



Friday night Under the Lights at the corner of Bunts and Madison was and is the quintessential American High School experience, with our fabulous band, cheer squad and student section creating a spirited cacophony and a purple and gold color pallette. It's a game of course, but I always experience it as a celebration of togetherness, teamwork and community. It's a thing of beauty.



The guys from 44107 gave us lots to cheer about this season, and the Rangers Nation Football Club, our middle school and LKWD Recreation teams give us great hope for the future. Thanks to their combined efforts, more kids are playing, having a positive experience, and wearing Lakewood Ranger gear.



It takes time and dedicated adults--many of them--to build and maintain a vibrant, competitive program. Head Coach Mike Polevacik is committed to Lakewood and its students--I know this first-hand as his colleague in the Social Studies Department--and the parents, coaches and players are and will continue to do their part. Our hyper local Lakewood Rangers have a lot of work ahead, but the journey will will be hard, fun and transformative.



Long Live Lakewood