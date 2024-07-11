Connecting For Kids Upcoming Programs

Connecting for Kids November & December Programs

In Lakewood & Three Virtual Opportunities

Registration is required for these programs. Register online: www.connectingforkids.org/register,

via email: info@connectingforkids.org or Call/Text: 440-570-5908.

Music Therapy & More: Elementary Age

Designed for families and children ages 7-12 with complex needs or disabilities. Engage in singing, listening, instrument play and movement to music in an interactive environment. Families learn to use music to enhance gross motor skills, develop body awareness and practice social skills. connectingforkids.org/music

Lakewood Public Library, Main Branch

Thursday, Nov. 21, 6:30 p.m.

Music Therapy & More – 0-6 Years

Join us for a hands-on program designed to teach families how to use music to improve their child's academic, motor, communication and social skills as well as behavior. This program is designed for families and their children, ages 0 - 6 years, who have concerns about development. connectingforkids.org/music

Lakewood Public Library, Madison Branch

Saturday, Nov. 23, 9:30 a.m.

Inclusive Drop-In Playgroup

Designed for caregivers and their children. connectingforkids.org/play

Get hands-on support, meet other families and connect to community resources while children play. Led by an Early Childhood Specialist, caregivers will learn strategies for dealing with behavior challenges, communication concerns and sensory issues. Registration is welcome but not required. For caregivers and their children ages 0-6 years.

Lakewood Family Room

Thursday, Nov. 7, 9:00 - 11:00 a.m.

Adapted Playgroups

Adapted Playgroup is a safe, welcoming environment for caregivers of children with concerns about development. Your child will practice play and social skills while you get tips on everything from behavior to social skills from an Early Childhood Specialist. For caregivers and children ages 18 months - 6 years. connectingforkids.org/play

Lakewood Public Library, Main Branch

Saturday, Nov. 16, 9:30 a.m.

Virtual Sessions

Speaker Series: Autism 101

Nathan Morgan, MSSA, LSW, of Milestones Autism Resources, will present facts, debunk myths and provide the most up-to-date terminology available on ASD informed by experiences as both a licensed social worker and autism self-advocate. Learn about differing strengths, lagging skills and accommodating ever-changing support needs. connectingforkids.org/speakerseries

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m.

Virtual

Share & Support Group: Parenting is Lonely For Families of Children with Complex Needs

Join the Connecting for Kids staff to discuss the article, "Why Parenting Can Be Lonely, Even When You’re Rarely Alone.” We will explore the theme of isolation when raising a child with disabilities or mental health issues and how to build a village of support. For in-person programs, free, supervised children’s activities are available but adults and children must register separately. connectingforkids.org/support

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m.

Sponsored by United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland (UCP)

Virtual

Behavior Chat

Ochanya McRoberts-Wells, MEd, will lead a discussion guided by your questions on a variety of behavior topics. Each session will focus on a new tool from our free Behavior Toolkit but questions on any behavior concern are welcome. Content is geared toward children 18 months - 6 years.

How Structure Can Prevent Meltdowns

Monday, Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m.

Virtual