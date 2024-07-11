Connecting For Kids Upcoming Programs
Connecting for Kids November & December Programs
In Lakewood & Three Virtual Opportunities
Registration is required for these programs. Register online: www.connectingforkids.org/register,
via email: info@connectingforkids.org or Call/Text: 440-570-5908.
Music Therapy & More: Elementary Age
Designed for families and children ages 7-12 with complex needs or disabilities. Engage in singing, listening, instrument play and movement to music in an interactive environment. Families learn to use music to enhance gross motor skills, develop body awareness and practice social skills. connectingforkids.org/music
Lakewood Public Library, Main Branch
Thursday, Nov. 21, 6:30 p.m.
Music Therapy & More – 0-6 Years
Join us for a hands-on program designed to teach families how to use music to improve their child's academic, motor, communication and social skills as well as behavior. This program is designed for families and their children, ages 0 - 6 years, who have concerns about development. connectingforkids.org/music
Lakewood Public Library, Madison Branch
Saturday, Nov. 23, 9:30 a.m.
Inclusive Drop-In Playgroup
Designed for caregivers and their children. connectingforkids.org/play
Get hands-on support, meet other families and connect to community resources while children play. Led by an Early Childhood Specialist, caregivers will learn strategies for dealing with behavior challenges, communication concerns and sensory issues. Registration is welcome but not required. For caregivers and their children ages 0-6 years.
Lakewood Family Room
Thursday, Nov. 7, 9:00 - 11:00 a.m.
Adapted Playgroups
Adapted Playgroup is a safe, welcoming environment for caregivers of children with concerns about development. Your child will practice play and social skills while you get tips on everything from behavior to social skills from an Early Childhood Specialist. For caregivers and children ages 18 months - 6 years. connectingforkids.org/play
Lakewood Public Library, Main Branch
Saturday, Nov. 16, 9:30 a.m.
Virtual Sessions
Speaker Series: Autism 101
Nathan Morgan, MSSA, LSW, of Milestones Autism Resources, will present facts, debunk myths and provide the most up-to-date terminology available on ASD informed by experiences as both a licensed social worker and autism self-advocate. Learn about differing strengths, lagging skills and accommodating ever-changing support needs. connectingforkids.org/speakerseries
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m.
Virtual
Share & Support Group: Parenting is Lonely For Families of Children with Complex Needs
Join the Connecting for Kids staff to discuss the article, "Why Parenting Can Be Lonely, Even When You’re Rarely Alone.” We will explore the theme of isolation when raising a child with disabilities or mental health issues and how to build a village of support. For in-person programs, free, supervised children’s activities are available but adults and children must register separately. connectingforkids.org/support
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m.
Sponsored by United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland (UCP)
Virtual
Behavior Chat
Ochanya McRoberts-Wells, MEd, will lead a discussion guided by your questions on a variety of behavior topics. Each session will focus on a new tool from our free Behavior Toolkit but questions on any behavior concern are welcome. Content is geared toward children 18 months - 6 years.
How Structure Can Prevent Meltdowns
Monday, Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m.
Virtual
Lorilynn Wolf
Lorilynn Wolf is the Communications Director for Connecting for Kids.