City Seeking Applicants To Serve On Boards & Commissions

The City of Lakewood is seeking volunteers ready to engage with the community and advise their local government.

Opportunities are available on the following Boards and Commissions :

Animal Safety & Welfare Advisory Board: The Animal Safety & Welfare Advisory Board (LASWAB) was established to serve in an advisory capacity to the Mayor and Council on issues related to the health and welfare of humans and animals as they interact in our community. LASWAB is composed of eleven members. Board members include a representative from the Lakewood City Council, the Director of Public Safety or a representative of that office, and nine members who are residents of the City of Lakewood with some area of expertise in animal behavior, animal safety or other experience that would bring diversity to the membership of the Board.

Anti-Racism Task Force: The Anti-Racism Task Force advises and works with the administration to ensure the value of anti-racism is foundational and unambiguously expressed in all city objectives, such as, safety, housing, education and culture, and community wellness. The Task Force may consider any subject referred to it for review and advice.

Citizens Advisory Committee: The Citizens Advisory Committee is charged with the responsibility of reviewing and researching Community Development needs and the Consolidated Plan of the City of Lakewood. In this context, the CAC reviews various proposals for federal funds and makes recommendations to the City Council as to what programs would be funded and at what funding levels in a particular year. The CAC members analyze requests for funds in relation to the needs of the community and the amount of funds available. Click here for more information about this commission.

Community Relations Advisory Commission: The Lakewood Community Relations Advisory Commission was established in 2005 to serve in an advisory capacity for the purpose of educating, informing and making recommendations to City officials, departments, boards and commissions on matters relating to community relations within the City of Lakewood in an effort to advance respect for diversity, bonds of mutuality, and equity.

Tree Advisory and Education Board: The Tree Advisory and Education Board meets monthly and is charged with collaborating with City officials regarding its urban tree policies and practices, promoting the City’s tree programs and educating residents regarding responsible tree stewardship and the benefits of tree planting on private property.

Any questions regarding the positions, deadlines, requirements, etc., can be directed to mayor@lakewoodoh.gov.

Go to https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/accordions/board-commission-application-form/ to apply for one of these positions.