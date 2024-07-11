Board Position Available: Healthy Lakewood Foundation Board Of Directors

The Healthy Lakewood Foundation (HLF) seeks new board members. We are prioritizing those with non-profit financial management experience but welcome applications from all interested residents. The ideal candidates will join our diverse board in service to the Lakewood community.

Essential Requirements:

Must be a Lakewood resident (per bylaws requiring 2/3 resident membership)

Non-profit financial management background preferred

Commitment to supporting diverse perspectives in grantmaking

The Foundation believes diversity among its members and partners is a core strength. We actively seek board members who bring varied backgrounds, lived experiences, skills, and knowledge to examine community challenges and opportunities. Our board and staff ensure diversity, equity, and inclusion remain central to governance.

Support for Service:

Optional meeting stipend provided

Reimbursement available for: Travel expenses Caretaking costs Meeting-related expenses



Previous board position applicants will be automatically considered in this review process.

To Apply or Learn More: