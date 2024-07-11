2nd Annual Lakewood Family YMCA Bowl-A-Thon

The Lakewood Family YMCA is excited to host their 2nd Annual Bowl-a-thon. This year's event will once again be held at Mahall's and Pins and Needles. You can support the event in a variety of ways. The YMCA is seeking bowlers to assemble teams of four players and help fundraise for our event. Each player can buy into a team for $50. Additionally the advisory board is sponsoring a few teams. You can also donate directly to a team you want to support. Or attend the event for $25. Your ticket includes (1) drink ticket, appetizers, time to cheer on your teams and bid on our amazing raffle baskets. New to the event is online bidding for the raffle baskets starting November 1st.

Event details:

Saturday, November 16th

4pm to 7pm

Event Details:

Ten teams of four players

$50 per team member

Includes event ticket, drink ticket and appetizers

(Shoe and lane rental included)

Event attendee ticket: $25

Includes drink ticket and appetizers

Visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/secondannuallwbowl-a-thon/ to learn more or to support the Lakewood Family YMCA. All proceeds benefit the Lakewood Family YMCA's Annual Campaign which provides financial assistance scholarships to members of the Lakewood community.

Gina DeSantis is a Lakewood resident and owner of Gina DeSantis Ceramics located in the Screw Factory.