What A Day At Active Aging Week Community Day!

Last Wednesday at Lakewood Park was fantastic! Perfect weather and great energy while celebrating healthy, active aging.



The day was filled with fun activities, including line dancing, adaptive Tai Chi, yoga, Qi Gong, belly dancing, blood pressure screenings, journaling with Dr. Marta, science trivia with Science with Dan, and an energizing drum circle at the Solstice Steps. The Cleveland Road Runners Club even hosted a fun run!



If you missed it, it was a day full of laughter, movement, and connection. Let’s continue working toward healthy, happy aging together! If we keep this up, we might just be aging in reverse! We can't wait to do it again next year!

