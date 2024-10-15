Vote YES On Issue 1 To End Gerrymandering

Neighbors, I am writing to urge you to vote YES on ISSUE 1.

I came to my service on City Council after years of volunteer community organizing, bringing people together to advocate to their elected officials for needed change. Our power as citizens comes from collective action and our votes. When politicians are able to draw their own districts to favor their own re-election, they take away the power of the people that they are supposed to serve. When politicians draw districts that can only realistically be won by candidates of one particular party, it means that the election is determined by the primary. Since the vast majority of voters are Independent, that means that they do not get a say in who will represent them, and it leads to elected officials who have more extreme positions than their constituents. This practice is called gerrymandering, and it is bad for all Ohioans.

Issue 1, the Citizens Not Politicians Amendment, will take redistricting out of the hands of politicians. It will create the 15-member Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission made up of Democratic, Republican, and Independent citizens who broadly represent the different geographic areas and demographics of the state. Issue 1 will ban current or former politicians, political party officials and lobbyists from sitting on the Commission. Issue 1 will require fair and impartial districts by making it unconstitutional to draw voting districts that discriminate against or favor any political party or individual politician.

The misinformation campaign around Issue 1 reflects just how scared some politicians are of losing the power of gerrymandering. Four recent events show that when politicians draw their own gerrymandered districts, they completely lose touch with the voters that they're supposed to represent.

1: Extremist politicians held the Aug. 8 special election last year to try to block citizen-led constitutional amendments.

2: Extremist politicians passed one of the most backward and restrictive anti-abortion laws in the country, and the voters amended the constitution to protect reproductive rights.

3. Extremist politicians changed the ballot language of Issue 1 to confuse voters.

4. The current district maps were ruled unconstitutional five times by the Ohio Supreme Court, but extremist politicians disregarded the judges and voters and implemented the maps anyway.

I urge you to read the actual language of Issue 1 at https://www.citizensnotpoliticians.org/petition/ and vote YES on Issue 1 on or before November 5th. You can vote early right now at the Board of Elections or request your vote by mail application.

President Sarah Kepple serves all residents as Lakewood City Councilmember at Large. Reach her at sarah.kepple@lakewoodoh.gov or 216.200.5050.