Seeking Forever Homes

Meet Bono aka “collar #3540!” This handsome guy is a 3-year-old Irish wolfhound mix. At about 40 pounds, he is a small but mighty version of the breed! When Bono first came to the shelter he was pretty reserved, but he has blossomed into a fun and loving boy. Bono enjoys playing, going on walks, and being close to the people he loves most. Anybody would be lucky to call him their best friend.

Meet Charlotte aka “collar #3548!” This pretty one-year-old lady has a very distinct marking on her nose that we call her spider bite! Charlotte is a very calm and relaxed girl who would love to spend her days snuggled on the couch next to her mom or dad. In her free time, she enjoys sleeping, cuddling, and exploring her surroundings. Charlotte is quite the catch.

Visit Bono, Charlotte, and the other animals at the Lakewood Animal Shelter located at 1299 Metropark Drive, just past the Dog Park. Contact the shelter at (216) 529-5020.

Lakewood Animal Shelter hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sundays.

This message is shared by the Citizens Committee for Lakewood’s Animals and Shelter (CCLAS). CCLAS is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization committed to safeguarding and enhancing the lives of Lakewood’s companion animals. We provide financial assistance and other resources to the Lakewood Animal Shelter for the quality care of abandoned, orphaned, sick, and injured animals. In addition, we promote adoptions and advocate for animal welfare through community outreach and education. We treat animals with empathy, kindness, and respect and recognize that they can experience pain, suffering, and other emotions. Learn more at cclas.org.