Retired Judge Pat Carroll Wins Award

Ohio Bar Honors Judge Patrick Carroll and the Summit County Juvenile Court's Multidisciplinary Representation Team With Awards for Excellence and Innovation at Ohio Judicial Conference Annual Meeting



In recognition of judicial excellence and innovation, Ohio State Bar Association 2024-2025 President Dan Griffith presented the 2024 Thomas J. Moyer Award for Judicial Excellence to Retired Lakewood Municipal Court Judge Patrick Carroll and the 2024 Innovative Court Programs and Practices Award to the Multidisciplinary Representation Team at the Summit County Juvenile Court, led by Judge Linda Teodosio. Both awards were presented as part of the Ohio Judicial Conference annual meeting at the Hilton Easton Columbus on Sept. 19.

The Moyer award was established in 2010 by the Ohio Bar in honor of the late Chief Justice, who was posthumously given the inaugural award. It seeks to recognize a current or former Ohio state or federal judge in the Moyer mold who displays outstanding qualities of judicial excellence including integrity, fairness, open-mindedness, knowledge of the law, professionalism, ethics, creativity, sound judgment, courage and decisiveness.

For this year’s selection committee, Judge Patrick Carroll checked all the boxes and more. Though he retired from the Lakewood Municipal Court in 2022 after more than 30 years of distinguished service on the bench, he continues to give back by sharing his knowledge and experience as one of Ohio’s most preeminent educators of fellow judges.

A lifelong learner and a lifelong resident of Lakewood, Judge Carroll graduated from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, where he would later have an opportunity to serve as an adjunct professor. He began his career as a clerk to 8th District Court of Appeals Judge John Corrigan. Over the years, he served in private practice and as a prosecutor for Cuyahoga County, where his primary clients were the common pleas and juvenile courts and he advocated for judges in civil litigation cases.

It was in 1990 that he was appointed to the Lakewood Municipal Court. He was subsequently elected and re-elected for a total of six terms, earning a reputation for impartiality, professionalism and compassion. Judge Carroll was an early adopter as courts began to take a more proactive role in treating substance abuse. He counts his work with, and in support of defendants struggling with addiction as some of the most rewarding of his career.

While still a sitting judge, Carroll became a frequent presenter on behalf of the Ohio Judicial Conference, conducting 10 webinars over the course of eight months during the pandemic when in-person continuing legal education was not a possibility. He continues to serve on the committee to plan education for judges, as co-chair of the jury instructions committee and recently took on the role as Ohio Judicial Outreach Liaison to the American Bar Association, where he is drafting a monthly newsletter to educate colleagues about recent case law around impaired driving, alcohol and drugs.

“Judge Carroll is highly deserving of this recognition. Not only has he been an outstanding trial judge and public servant, but he continues to embody judicial excellence through his generosity of time, talent and knowledge that has helped countless fellow judges hone their craft," President Griffith said.



