Nightmare On Merl Avenue Celebrates 15th Anniversary

How do you plan to spend the spookiest holiday of the year? If you’re looking for something fun, free, and close to home on Halloween, consider attending the scariest experience Lakewood has to offer: Nightmare on Merl Avenue! Since 2009, our group of dedicated individuals has come together to share our passion for Halloween and create free haunted pathways for the people of Lakewood. Each year has come with an incredible production that hundreds of people enjoyed. This year will mark our 15th anniversary and our 10th year of haunted pathways at the Merl Avenue location! We’re committed to making this performance our best yet!

Nightmare On Merl Avenue will be open from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Thursday, October 31st, and admission will be FREE FOR ALL! The location is 13303 Merl Avenue, near Saint Edward High School. The event is open to all ages, but we recommend that children under the age of 12 are accompanied by an adult. Candy will also be given out to trick-or-treaters.

Treat yourself to a real scare this Halloween at Nightmare on Merl Avenue!

Check out our Facebook page for more information:

https://www.facebook.com/NightmareOnMerlAvenue