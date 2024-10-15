Meet Me at Cove: Shellie Sedlak, Volunteer Extraordinaire and Gal-About-Town

Shellie Sedlak grew up in the bustling heart of New York City, where her parents were ahead of their time—her mother teaching yoga and her father instructing Latin dancing and tennis in the Catskills during the 1960s. This progressive upbringing set the stage for Shellie to become a trailblazer herself, focusing on environmental issues long before they became mainstream. Her parents' commitment to community service instilled in her the importance of giving back, a value she has carried throughout her life.

After graduating from the University of Toledo, Shellie found love with a Cleveland guy and moved to Lakewood. She’s called Lakewood home for the past 47 years, living in the very first house she’s ever known—quite a contrast from her apartment-dwelling days in New York, where a fire escape served as her front porch!

As a former distance runner who used to compete in 10Ks, Shellie now stays active by walking to Lakewood Park daily. Her career as an occupational therapist for Cleveland Clinic’s home health care division spanned 15 years, where she found immense joy in helping others. Outside of work, her passion for volunteerism shines through her various roles. She served as president of Beth Israel-The West Temple, Cleveland’s only synagogue west of the Cuyahoga River, and has been a devoted member of the Cleveland Public Theatre since 2002, helping to shape its yearly Pandemonium showcase.

Shellie’s environmental advocacy earned her the prestigious Governor’s Award for Environmental Work in 1993, when she pioneered recycling programs for the City of Lakewood and Lakewood Hospital. Today, she continues her environmental efforts through Keep Lakewood Beautiful, an organization that plants trees, promotes recycling, and beautifies the city with pocket gardens.

A true community advocate, Shellie also devotes her time to delivering meals with a friend each week, finding purpose and joy in every opportunity to lend a hand. Shellie Sedlak’s enduring spirit of service and commitment to Lakewood make her a cherished presence in the community.