League Of Women Voters Mary Warren Impact Scholarship Winner Jazmin Dunay

"Why Is Democracy Important To Preserve?"

American poet Walt Whitman, known as "the Bard of Democracy," envisioned democracy as a societal state where each person actively shapes government policies, emphasizing its profound impact on individual empowerment, social stability, and national well-being. To Whitman, democracy is meant to permeate all aspects of life. It is not just a political system.

The core of democracy lies in providing people with a voice in shaping their lives. Whitman's vision aligns with the democratic principle that every person's perspective in society should be considered. Citizens, in a democratic setup, have the right to vote, express opinions, and contribute to policies directly affecting them, fostering a sense of ownership. Democracy acts as a catalyst for social progress by embracing diversity. Whitman's celebration of the diversity in American society aligns with the democratic ideal that everyone, regardless of background, should have an equal opportunity to participate. Protecting minority rights, a fundamental aspect of democracy, ensures the voices of marginalized communities are valued.

Democracy also plays a pivotal role in maintaining social stability. Regular elections allow citizens to express discontent or support for policies, preventing grievances that may lead to social unrest. The rule of law, a democratic cornerstone, ensures disputes are settled through established legal processes, contributing to stability and national well-being.

Despite these strengths, tensions are rising in the United States, with concerns that democracy is "at risk," especially with the 2024 election approaching. Contemporary challenges include voter suppression and misinformation, threatening the system Whitman ardently championed. Gerrymandering and restrictive voting laws lead to disenfranchisement of certain social groups and overall voter suppression. Misinformation, amplified through social media, worsens these challenges, eroding the foundation of trust democracy relies upon. Informed decision-making becomes difficult when citizens are misled or manipulated, hindering their ability to shape government policies actively.

As the 2024 election approaches and tensions rise, preserving democracy is essential. This involves protecting the right to vote and combating misinformation. Walt Whitman's vision of democracy as a state where every individual actively shapes government policies remains powerful. Democracy is not merely a political system. It empowers individuals by giving them a voice and provides a foundation for resolving differences peacefully. With concerns growing about the state of democracy in the United States, reflecting on Whitman’s vision could be helpful in motivating the preservation of the principles of a healthy democratic society.

Jazmin plans to study Civil Engineering in Fall 2024.