LakewoodAlive's Final 2024 Knowing Your Home Workshop Set For October 19
LakewoodAlive’s Knowing Your Home Educational Series is nearing its close for the Fall 2024 season. The final workshop is slated for Saturday, October 19.
Knowing Your Home: Rain Barrel Workshop–led by LakewoodAlive’s Tool Box Coordinator Matt Clark–will wrap up the series from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The workshop is $60 to register and is limited to 10 spots. The cost provides attendees with their own rain barrel and installation kit which they will take home with them, as well as in-person step-by-step instructions for set up. The location of the workshop has changed, and will be emailed out to attendees a few days beforehand.
With a couple spots left, register while you can, at LakewoodAlive.org/KnowingYourHome. The series will return with free workshops in the Spring of 2025!
Ava Olic
LakewoodAlive