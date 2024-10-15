Lakewood Public Library Upcoming Programs-Childrenâ€™s And Youth Services

Fall Storytimes:

September 9 - October 31, 2024

Just Baby 'N Me

For You and Your Birth to 24-Month-Old Baby

Just Baby 'N Me is a lap-sit story time ideal for babies from birth through early walkers. The focus is on rhymes, songs, finger plays and exploring short books together. No registration is required.

Main Library-

Mondays- 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Wednesdays- 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursdays-10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch-

Thursdays- 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Pre-school Story Time

For You and Your 2 to 5-Year-Old Pre-schooler. Children and their parents will enjoy stories, movement and songs for thirty fun filled minutes. The focus is on early literacy skills. No registration is required.

Main Library:

Tuesdays: 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wednesdays: 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Madison Branch:

Thursdays: 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Pajama Party

For You and Your 2 to 6 Year-Old Child

Make the Library a part of your bedtime routine with an evening story time. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas and bring their stuffed animal friends to snuggle. Join us as we wind down for the night with quiet books, movement, fingerplays and songs. No registration is required.

Mondays: 6:00-6:30 p.m.

Tuesdays: 6:00-6:30 p.m.

Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Symbols of Autumn Scavenger Hunt

For Youth of All Ages. Apples! Pumpkins! Hunt throughout the children's area of the Library for signs that depict symbols of autumn. Enter your scavenger hunt sheet into a drawing to win a prize. The scavenger hunt will be ready for hunting at the Main Library and the Madison branch. No registration required.

October 1- November 30, 2024

Coding Club

Calling all 5th through 9th graders! If you're curious about coding, come join our exciting weekly Coding Club. Under the guidance of our awesome GirlsWhoCode facilitators, you'll dive into the world of coding and create your own mobile apps, design cool websites, and even program robots. You'll get hands-on experience with Scratch, Python, and JavaScript, making each session a fun adventure in tech. Don'tmiss out on this chance to unleash your creativity and discover the endless possibilities of coding!

No registration required.

Mondays, 6:00- 7:30 pm. Through November 11, 2024 In the Main Library Computer Connections Room.

Election 2024

For Youth of All Ages. We see it on the news every day: It is election time! Children can experience the electoral process by voting for their favorite picture book character. Participants will be given a ballot to cast their vote, selecting from nominees or writing in their own candidate. Votes will be counted, and the winner's name will be posted at the Library.

No registration required.

Tuesday, October 15, 2024- Tuesday, November 5, 2024 inMain Library Children’s and Youth Services and the Madison Branch

To sign up for any program, register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.