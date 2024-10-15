Beep beep beep! Beep beep beep! The fire alarm is going off, but wait what should we do? Let's back up. You will learn how to get out of the house if a fire starts, how to help prevent fires in your home, and all about smoke detectors.

Make sure to have a family safety plan.

First, a smoke detector is a small device that detects smoke in your house if there is a fire. If you ever hear the smoke detector going off, get to it now. There should be at least one in each sleeping room and test them every month. If a smoke detector makes a series of loud beeps that means that it is working. Suppose a smoke detector makes a chirping noise-- that means that your smoke detector is not working and you need to change the smoke detector or the battery. Take these steps to make sure your smoke alarms go off.

!f a smoke detector goes off you should have a good plan for your family so you know what to do. In a plan, you should have at least two exits out of each room. Some ways to plan to stay safe or prevent a fire should be: not play with fire and when you are cooking, make sure to keep pot handles in. To know your plan you should practice.

Now you know all about smoke detectors and have a good plan, but first focus on how to get out if a smoke detector goes off.

If you hear a smoke detector go off, don't panic. Take a deep breath, stop, choose the best way out, get outside quickly, and finally get to your meeting place. Remember if your first exit out of your house doesn't work you can use your second exit. If there is a closed door in your path feel it with the back of your hand to see if it is warm. If the door is not warm, go through. Put blankets around to help stop the flow of smoke. Remember to stay low to the floor and cover your mouth with your shirt. Don't stop for your pets.

Remember these tips so you can be safe if there is a fire in your home.

In conclusion, it is good to stay safe in a fire and remember that even though smoke detectors are loud, they keep you alive.