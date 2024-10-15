Halloween Spirit Alive In Lakewood
Nothing says it's October like colorful mums, pumpkins on front steps, and a cast of characters occupying lawns or porches. Some are friendly and some are menacing, but they playfully demonstrate that Lakewood knows how to do Halloween! Take some time to check out how your neighbors are celebrating the season!
Adelaide Crnko is a Lakewood resident who loves Halloween.
Volume 20, Issue 20, Posted 12:21 PM, 10.15.2024