District Hosting Elementary Community Conversations

The Lakewood City Schools will be holding seven Elementary Community Conversations beginning later this month and stretching into December. The purpose of these conversations is to gather feedback from the community on the work done by the Elementary Planning Task Force on how to best use our elementary facilities in order to provide the most impactful and equitable education for all students as enrollment has trended downward. Please consider attending one of these seven meetings to learn about the work the Task Force has done and to provide input or ask questions. We want to hear from you!