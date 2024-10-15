Coat Drive And Give-Away

Time does fly. So very soon the brisk October days will turn chilly and cold. To prepare for fall's transition into winter, the Lakewood Seventh-day Adventist Community Service Center is sponsoring a Coat Give-Away. For some individuals winter wonderland may not be a treat but a struggle to stay warm and for whom the extra coat or jacket that you no longer wear could be a godsend and a blessing.

We have begun collecting warm coats and jackets for individuals of all sizes and ages for the Give-Away. Simply place your donated clean and gently used garments, in our donations bin, in the parking lot. You may even find several winter coats or jackets you would like to donate.

Thank you in advance for caring. We will be collecting items for the Give-Away for almost the whole month of October. Please drop off donations by 10/25.

The Give-Away itself will be held on Sunday, October 27th , Noon to 3pm, at the Community Service Center, at 1382 Arthur Avenue, Lakewood. We are located between Taco Bell and Kauffman Park court.

Lakewood is a caring community and we thank you in advance for your support. You will have a warm feeling inside knowing that you could help someone in need.



