Celebrating Patricia Wellborn

On Saturday, September 21st, a Celebration of a Life Well Lived was hosted by the Lakewood Black Caucus on behalf of Patricia Wellborn, President. The celebration was held from 12 noon - 3:00 pm at the Lakewood Presbyterian Church where members, family, and friends gathered around to honor her for the work she has done as a social activist and a community leader, founder of the Lakewood Black Caucus in 2021.

Ms. Wellborn’s presence in the community was recognized by Lakewood City Council on September 21st during the celebration and she was given a Resolution by Cindy Strebig, Ward 3 Council person. Another Resolution was presented to her on Monday, October 7th, signed by all City Council members.

The celebration included moments of grace and remembrance as videos of Ms. Wellborn with family and friends provided glimpses of her life from childhood until now. Snapshots of her life were captured in stories that were shared by a number of guests along with photos and mementos placed all around the room.

There was a spirit of joy and frivolity as good times were shared interspersed with moments of sadness in the realization that Ms. Wellborn’s battle with cancer prevents her from continuing to serve. She has been a kind and fearless leader who has responded to the ultimate call to serve while keeping alive a sensitivity to the movement of the spirit of love in service to humankind, with courage and strength that has inspired those who have had the honor of working with her in the Greater Cleveland area and beyond.



