Celebrate Active Aging Week: Explore The Seven Dimensions Of Healthy Aging

by Nancy Feighan

Join the City of Lakewood and our local partners for a week of exciting events promoting health and wellness for older adults! Together, we’ll explore the Seven Dimensions of Wellness:

  • Emotional
  • Intellectual
  • Physical
  • Professional
  • Social
  • Spiritual
  • Environmental

Don’t miss the highlight of the week—Active Aging Community Day on Wednesday, October 2, at Lakewood Park, featuring a variety of fun activities!

For more information, visit www.lakewoodoh.gov/active-aging-week or call 216-529-5061.

Nancy Feighan

Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood

Volume 20, Issue 19, Posted 12:21 PM, 10.15.2024