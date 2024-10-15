Celebrate Active Aging Week: Explore The Seven Dimensions Of Healthy Aging

Join the City of Lakewood and our local partners for a week of exciting events promoting health and wellness for older adults! Together, we’ll explore the Seven Dimensions of Wellness:

Emotional

Intellectual

Physical

Professional

Social

Spiritual

Environmental

Don’t miss the highlight of the week—Active Aging Community Day on Wednesday, October 2, at Lakewood Park, featuring a variety of fun activities!

For more information, visit www.lakewoodoh.gov/active-aging-week or call 216-529-5061.