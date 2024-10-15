Celebrate Active Aging Week: Explore The Seven Dimensions Of Healthy Aging
Join the City of Lakewood and our local partners for a week of exciting events promoting health and wellness for older adults! Together, we’ll explore the Seven Dimensions of Wellness:
- Emotional
- Intellectual
- Physical
- Professional
- Social
- Spiritual
- Environmental
Don’t miss the highlight of the week—Active Aging Community Day on Wednesday, October 2, at Lakewood Park, featuring a variety of fun activities!
For more information, visit www.lakewoodoh.gov/active-aging-week or call 216-529-5061.
Nancy Feighan
Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood
Volume 20, Issue 19, Posted 12:21 PM, 10.15.2024