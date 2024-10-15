Ana Diekroger, 2024 Junior Fire Chief

Congratulations to fifth grader Ana Diekroger on being named the 2024 Junior Fire Chief! The junior chief earns the title by winning the annual fifth-grade essay contest on Fire Prevention Week's theme, which this year is "Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work For You."

As is tradition, Ana arrived at school today in the front seat of a Lakewood Fire Department truck with the school's students and staff there to greet and cheer her on. Ana also read her winning essay at the Fire Department Recognition Ceremony on Oct. 6. Well done, Ana!