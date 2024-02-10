Zoning Refresh Project

The City has partnered with the consulting firm Houseal Lavigne to kick off a much-needed refresh of its Planning and Zoning Code. Lakewood's current zoning code was last comprehensively updated and adopted in 1996 with a variety of piecemeal additions and revisions made since that time.

In 2012, the City released the Community Vision – which serves in place of a traditional Master Plan – that was last updated in 2019. The Community Vision centers upon six focus areas (commercial development, housing, community wellness, safety, mobility, and education and culture) with supporting objective statements for each.

The City’s overarching intent with this project is to update our zoning code so that it:

Aligns with the Community Vision,

Integrates contemporary best practices for a dense, historic, urban community,

Promotes sustainability and resiliency to climate change,

Reflects the input and perspective gained through engagement with Lakewood residents, property owners, businesses, and other key stakeholders,

Incorporates processes that are proportional and transparent with clear requirements and decision criteria, and

Is easy to read/navigate, understandable by the public, and enforceable by the City.

A community open house to kick off the project was held on August 29 at the Cove Community Center. If you were unable to attend, there will be more opportunities to get involved and provide feedback on this important project. More information on upcoming events and engagement opportunities – including an initial online questionnaire – is available at the project website: https://lakewood-oh-zoning-hlplanning.hub.arcgis.com/