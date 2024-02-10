Thank You, Fire Chief Tim Dunphy

On Sunday, Lakewood will hold a bittersweet event at the annual Firefighter Recognition Ceremony when we have the chance to celebrate the career of Fire Chief Tim Dunphy upon his retirement following a stellar 32 years of public service. While those who gather will enjoy honoring Chief Dunphy and all he has accomplished, we know we will miss him as he steps away to enjoy a well-earned retirement.

Our city benefits from the true excellence we see in our safety forces, who show up every day ready to spring into action and protect us in times crisis while also proactively working to prevent emergencies. Our fire department’s culture of excellence is a tradition, and Chief Dunphy has managed to both maintain and build upon it during his time actively fighting fires and more recently in his role leading the Lakewood Fire Department. His career is a model of success for public servants.

Chief Dunphy is a hometown product who grew up in Lakewood and began his career as a firefighter/paramedic in 1992 after graduating from Lakewood High School. If you have seen him in action, the chief is known to proudly sport a LHS Ranger sticker on his helmet. He rose through the ranks over time, actively fighting fires and providing frontline services until he became Fire Marshal in 2011, a position he held until being promoted to Fire Chief in 2019. He has served admirably in that role ever

since.



There are many examples from Chief Dunphy’s tenure that show how he enhanced safety in Lakewood and sought to innovate in the methods our Fire Department uses to protect our people. A few highlights that come to mind include introducing new initiatives like the Neighborhood Paramedic Program and bringing back the Car Seat Fit Stop Program while also focusing on continuous training that kept our firefighters on the cutting edge of the industry and expanding the Lakewood Fire Department Memorial Committee to honor new firefighters.



I am personally grateful for the exceptional leadership Chief Dunphy exhibited during crisis events like the COVID-10 pandemic, the Marine Towers West garage collapse, and the extended and widespread power outages following the severe storms this past summer. Chief Dunphy’s tireless work and wise guidance to the mayor’s office on fire and emergency medical safety were always appreciated, along with his passion and enthusiasm for Lakewood and its people, and his special flair for conversation and

gift of gab. Chief Dunphy, thank you for everything – you will be missed!



Lakewood is lucky that our Fire Department has a deep well of superior talent, and Chief Dunphy’s successor – Ryan Fairbanks – is ready, willing, and able to step into the role, bringing his own stellar background. Incoming Chief Fairbanks began his firefighting career in the US Air Force, at bases in the US and in Kuwait, then served as a Department of Defense Civilian firefighter at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station until he joined the Lakewood Fire Department in 2005. He was promoted to Fire

Marshal in 2019 and has worked hand-in-hand with Chief Dunphy to ensure a seamless transition in leadership. While Incoming Chief Fairbanks has big shoes to fill, it’s clear he is up to the task, and will keep our city safe and continue the tradition of excellence in the Lakewood Fire Department.