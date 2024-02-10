Starr Gazer: October

October

ARIES: This Halloween, the Ram would be perfect as Cable in Deadpool. With the Martian energy of the planet Mars, the Ram is difficult to slow down, the race is on…

TAURUS: The Bull needs to come out of the Bullpen this Halloween & give us your best Adam Maitland costume of Beetlejuice. The romantic that you are, you’re a shoo-in.

GEMINI: Get ready Twins to win that Halloween contest with your best Deadpool imitation of Dominio; you’ll hold your own with your smart, quick-witted personality.

CANCER: The Crab’s Sun is shining on home & family this Halloween, & no one protects hearth & family better than Barbara Maitland of Beetlejuice; turn the porch light on.

LEO: The Lion/Lioness loves attention, any time of the week, but no better time to draw the Jungle to you than on Halloween with the charismatic leading role of Deadpool.

VIRGO: With Virgo being such a stickler for details, & Miss Argentina’s meticulous, over-the-top, OCD display, you’re sure to fit right in at the Beetlejuice Halloween party.

LIBRA: Hands down, Libra, you need to be your charming self, the ghost with the most, & play the leading role as the ladies’ man that you are & win the prize as Beetlejuice himself.

SCORPIO: The Scorpion, known for its deadly intense personality & its powerful psychic abilities, will be at your best, as Paul Atreides from Dune: Part Two on Halloween.

SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur’s strong belief in a higher presence & its lasar-focused commitment to faith, Naib Stilgar in Dune: Part Two is your Halloween best choice.

CAPRICORN: Reverend Mother, Gaius Helen Mohiam represents the Saturnian traits of cold, rationality, & respect for tradition that will get the Goat the Oscar in Dune: Part Two this Halloween.

AQUARIUS: Aquarians are known for their unconventional behavior & their uniqueness; strut your stuff as the enigmatic Angel Dust in Deadpool this Halloween.

PISCES: The Fish would be closest to the spirit world, swimming in his psychic pond, this Halloween as the wisest of all the Souls, Alia Atreides, in Dune: Part Two.

Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr@evastarr.com & her website evastarr.com