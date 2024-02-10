Spotted Lantern Flies In Lakewood

Spotted lanternfly are an invasive insect species that feed on trees and grapevines. They have been in Cuyahoga County for several years and are becoming more prevalent and problematic. There are several things you can do to protect Lakewood and prevent further spread:





1. Kill spotted lanternfly (first image) by squishing them and removing egg masses. You will often find them crawling on the ground, buildings, or trees.



2. Check your car so you do not transport them with you. Use this checklist to help prevent their spread: https://tinyurl.com/mcz6a3fc



3. Remove Tree of Heaven (second image) if you have it on your property and do not plant more. They prefer to feed on this invasive tree.



For more information, visit https://agri.ohio.gov/slf.