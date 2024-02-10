Spooky Pooch Parade To Bring The Bark To Madison Park On October 12

Release the hounds! LakewoodAlive’s 17th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade takes place on Saturday, October 12, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Madison Park.

Sponsored by Ken Ganley Subaru, the family-friendly Spooky Pooch Parade consists of a free-to-attend festival in Madison Park, a parade (which doubles as a costume contest) through Lakewood’s Birdtown neighborhood, and an awards presentation. A favorite fall tradition for Northeast Ohio dog lovers, this community festival represents a one-of-a-kind event within the region, providing a tail-wagging good time for canine and human guests alike.

Festivities commence with the Spooky Pooch Festival beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Madison Park, during which attendees can enjoy entertainment, pumpkin painting, food trucks, and dog-related vendors and local businesses. Bring friends and family along to enjoy an Autumn afternoon of fun!

The parade steps off at 2 p.m. inside the park and ventures out onto surrounding streets, making a loop down Athens Avenue, to Clarence, then Madison, and finally Halsted Avenue before concluding in the park again. Dressed to the ca-nines, dogs of all shapes and sizes will strut their stuff in their best Halloween costumes for the Judges. Top three prizes will be awarded at approximately 3:15 p.m. in the following categories: Best Pooch & Child, Best Pooch & Adult, Best Pooch & Group, Spookiest Pooch and Best in Show. The winner of Best in Show will receive one year’s worth of complimentary dog food courtesy of Pet’s General Store.

The event itself is free to attend, but registration is required to march in the parade. Pre-registration for the parade is $15 per dog and day-of registration is $20 per dog. Multiple dog discounts are available with pre-registration only. Humans are free! This community event takes place rain or shine, and the proceeds from the parade benefit LakewoodAlive, a nonprofit community development organization.

For more information and to register your dog, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/2024-Spooky-Pooch-Parade.

The 17th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade is generously supported by the following sponsors:

Title Sponsor:

Ken Ganley Subaru

Top Dog Sponsor:

City of Lakewood

Dedicated Dog Sponsors:

Inn The Doghouse

Pet’s General Store

Elite K-911 Dog Training

Hollywood Feed