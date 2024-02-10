Spirit Parade Set For Oct. 4

The Lakewood Ranger Spirit/Homecoming Parade will kick off Homecoming Weekend on Friday, Oct. 4. The parade will step off at 5:30 pm from the corner of Abbieshire Avenue and Edgewater Drive, head south on Abbieshire to Lake Avenue, east on Lake to Belle Avenue, south on Belle to Clifton Boulevard, east on Clifton to Bunts Avenue, south on Bunts to Franklin Boulevard, west on Franklin and end at LHS North Parking lot across street from Lakewood High School. Wear your purple and gold and bring your Ranger Spirit to cheer on the parade participants! The Rangers will take on Nomandy in the Homecoming Game, which kicks off at 7 pm at First Federal Lakewood Stadium.