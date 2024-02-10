Seeking Forever Homes

Meet Java aka “collar #3520!” This pretty girl is around two years old and is currently waiting at the Lakewood Animal Shelter for her forever family. Java was a little nervous when she first arrived at the shelter, but she’s settling in now and we’re seeing her wonderful personality. Java enjoys going for walks and getting the zoomies.

Meet Sonny aka “collar #3521!” This handsome guy is about two years old and very sweet. Sonny is a little nervous about being at the shelter, but his gentle and kind nature still shines through. He has gorgeous orange fur and striking amber eyes. He could probably be in the movies!

Tyson is still looking for a home! This goofy guy was recently transferred to the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter (CCAS) and he’s ready to settle down with his forever family. Tyson loves running, playing, and eating treats. He’s also really excited for Halloween! Tyson is a great dog and would be a wonderful pet. If your looking for a Spooky Pooch Parade companion...look no further.

Visit Java, Sonny, and the other animals at the Lakewood Animal Shelter located at 1299 Metropark Drive, just past the Dog Park. Contact the shelter at (216) 529-5020. Meet Tyson at CCAS located at 9500 Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View. Contact CCAS at (216) 525-7877.

Lakewood Animal Shelter hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sundays.

This message is shared by the Citizens Committee for Lakewood’s Animals and Shelter (CCLAS). CCLAS is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization committed to safeguarding and enhancing the lives of Lakewood’s companion animals. We provide financial assistance and other resources to the Lakewood Animal Shelter for the quality care of abandoned, orphaned, sick, and injured animals. In addition, we promote adoptions and advocate for animal welfare through community outreach and education. We treat animals with empathy, kindness, and respect and recognize that they can experience pain, suffering, and other emotions. Learn more at cclas.org