President's Page: Welcome Bryan Evans, Council Member Ward 2

Happy Fall, Neighbors!

With the departure of former Vice President and Ward 2 Councilmember Jason Shachner, Council had the Charter bound duty to elect a new Vice President and appoint an individual to serve the residents of Ward 2 until the next municipal election.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Council unanimously elected Ward 1 Councilmember Kyle Baker to the role of Vice President. Vice President Baker is a lifelong resident of Lakewood. He has served on Council since 2022, chairs the Housing, Planning and Development Committee, previously chaired the Public Safety Committee, serves on the Finance Committee, and represented Council on the Active Transportation Plan/Safe Streets Advisory Board. Prior to his service on Council, he volunteered as Chair of the Planning Commission and as President and Trustee of the Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation among many other contributions to our community. Kyle’s knowledge, skill and incredible dedication make him an asset to our city, and I’m excited to work with him in an official leadership capacity.

On Monday, September 16th, Bryan Evans was sworn in as the new Ward 2 Councilmember. Councilmember Evans was selected from an impressive field of 17 applicants after extensive review and public interviews on September 3rd and 9th. Until his appointment, Councilmember Evans served as Chair of the Public Art Advisory Board and previously served as vice-chair of the Architectural Board of Review and on the board of Lakewood Alive. The former Planning Director for University Circle Incorporated in Cleveland, Bryan volunteered his over 20 years of urban design and planning experience to author the Kaufman Park Master plan. Residents writing in to express their support for Bryan’s appointment spoke of how his hands-on, enthusiastic engagement with the community inspired them to also get involved. Bryan and his wife Megan are the proud parents of two LHS rangers. Congratulations and welcome to Councilmember Evans!

Please join us for our upcoming Lakewood City Council meetings:

7:30pm Monday, October 7th - Regular Meeting of Council

6:00pm Monday, October 14th - The Health and Human Services Committee will review the Annual Report of the Community Health Action Team (CHAT) which is working on interventions to address factors affecting our health, such as Housing, Community Information Strategies, Out of School Time Enrichment, Healthy Food Access, and Access to Physical & Behavioral Health.

President Sarah Kepple serves all residents as Lakewood City Councilmember at Large.