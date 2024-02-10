Ohio Families Deserve A Break: Fighting For Fair Property Taxes

In Ohio, we know that building strong communities starts with fair wages, stable homes, and support for every family. But the weight of rising property taxes can feel like a never-ending burden. Property taxes fund our schools and emergency services and keep our streets safe, but the way they’re structured right now just isn’t working for everyone.

Let’s be clear: property taxes are necessary. They help fund essential services that keep our communities strong. But too often, these taxes fall hardest on the people who can least afford them. If you’re living on a fixed income, retired, or just trying to make ends meet, these increases can be simply unbearable. Families who have lived in their homes for decades are being priced out, working folks are feeling the squeeze, and seniors fear losing the homes they’ve spent their lives paying off. That’s not the Ohio we should live in.

We Need a Fairer System

We need a property tax circuit breaker—a policy that ensures no one pays more in property taxes than they can afford based on their income. Other states already use this system, and it’s time for Ohio to follow suit. A circuit breaker would protect middle- and low-income families so they don’t get crushed by sudden, steep increases.

Right now, it’s our most vulnerable neighbors—retirees, single parents, and working families—who are hit the hardest. This isn’t just about fairness; it’s about keeping people in their homes and making sure our communities stay stable.

Why Now?

Ohio’s property taxes are rising faster than wages and faster than most families can keep up with. At the same time, big corporations and the wealthy keep getting tax breaks while regular folks see their bills go up. This system is broken. A property tax circuit breaker would ensure that no one pays more in taxes than they can reasonably afford based on their income.

We need to protect Ohio homeowners from being priced out of their own neighborhoods. This isn’t just good policy—it’s the right thing to do.

How We Can Fix This

First, we need to cap the amount of property tax a person pays based on their income, making sure that taxes are fair and manageable. Second, we must expand exemptions and relief for seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities—the people who have contributed so much to our state and deserve a break. Finally, we need to make the property assessment process more transparent and predictable so sudden increases don’t blindside homeowners.

Fighting for Ohio’s Working Families

This isn’t about taking away funding from schools or essential services. It’s about making sure those services are funded in a fair way—by making the wealthy and big corporations pay their fair share instead of putting more pressure on regular Ohioans.

Government should work for all of us, not just the rich or the powerful. We can fix this system. We can protect Ohio homeowners. And we can do it while still funding the services that make our communities strong.

Together, let’s build a fairer future for Ohio, where no one is priced out of their home. It’s time to give Ohioans the break they deserve.