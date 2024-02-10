OBF: Ohio's Only Statewide Bicyclist Organization

Many of you are familiar with Bike Cleveland and its local chapter, Bike Lakewood. But do you know about Ohio Bicycling Federation (OBF)? As the only statewide organization for cycling advocacy In Ohio, OBF has the ear of our state representatives In Columbus.

Since its founding in 1980, OBF has been comprised of groups and individuals working together to promote cycling for transportation, safety legislation, recreation, and more. Current (at time of writing) Ohio Bicycle Federation Chair Chuck Smith has been working in this role since 1995. Talk about dedication!

A complete historical timeline of OBF’s dedicated work and accomplishments can be found on its website https://www.ohiobike.org/but following are some of its many highlights:

In 1996, OBF was instrumental in the passage of Ohio House Bill 461which allows cyclists to point in the direction they are intending to turn (previously, a right turn had to be signaled with an upraised left arm).

From 1997-2003 on the National Committee for Uniform Traffic Laws and Ordinances (NCUTLO), Smith represented cycling, the mission being to update the Uniform Vehicle Code due to the definition of “bicycle” being upgraded to “vehicle.”

In 2004 OBF testified before the Ohio House and Senate Transportation Committees supporting House Bill 406, which was signed into law that year, making the “Share the Road” license plate available.

2005 saw the passage of House Bill 389 “The Better Ohio Cycling Bill” after OBF once again testified before the two committees; all local jurisdictions were now required to follow Ohio law about cycling, plus it made the Ohio Revised Code (ORC) closer to the Uniform Vehicle Code (UVC).

After eight years of educating the Ohio General Assembly, OBF testified in 2015 before the House Transportation Committee in support of House Bill 154 and again in 2016 before the Senate Transportation Committee. It was signed into law in December 2016 and included the Three Feet Safe Distance requirement when passing cyclists, and the “dead red” exception, both covered in Chapter Three.

In 2020 OBF was selected by the new Ohio Traffic Safety Council to represent Ohio cycling; the same year, Smith was selected as a League of American Bicyclists Board Member.

OBF’s years of effort and recent testifying before Ohio legislators were instrumental in the passing of Ohio Revised Code §4511.204 on April 4, 2023, making driving while texting a primary offense!

As of this writing, there is discussion about developing and advocating for a Traffic Victim Support Act; Sharon Montgomery, whose husband John was killed by a distracted driver and who, for over two decades has worked toward making distracted driving a primary offense in Ohio, would support such legislation.

OBF publishes the annual Ohio Bicycle Events Calendar, which includes tours (noncompetitive group rides), budget tours, free rides, full-service tours, fundraisers, bike-a-thons/pledge rides. Some years include bicycle races.

I enjoy being on the board of this worthy and hardworking organization. Much gratitude to the Ohio Bicycle Federation and Chuck Smith for their decades of commitment to safe cycling across our state!

Enjoy autumn by riding legally and safely.

Ken Knabe is Greater Cleveland's Bike Attorney promoting cycling safety and representing cyclists injured by careless drivers. 14222 Madison Avenue Lakewood, OH 44107 (216) 228-7200