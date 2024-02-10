Let's Vote Kira Krivosh For Judge

As President of Lakewood City Council, I have had the pleasure of working with Kira Krivosh in many capacities. Her family have been longtime business owners in the city, running beloved restaurants, Around the Corner, Vosh, and Georgetown. She is also an active community volunteer and has served on the Board of the Citizens Committee for Lakewood’s Animals and Shelter for many years. Now I know her as a judicial candidate for the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, General Division. I can attest that Kira is an exemplary candidate who will serve Cuyahoga County well.

Kira is currently a magistrate with 14 years of legal experience which includes work in municipal, county, and federal courts. She also has worked as an Assistant County Prosecutor specializing in domestic support obligations which she helped pass on by educating other county prosecutors offices and county agencies across the State of Ohio. The daughter of teachers and a former substitute teacher herself, Kira enjoys improving the practice of law by teaching continuing legal education classes.

Besides her vast legal knowledge, what sets Kira apart is the innovative practices she has been able to implement due to insights gained through her community service. She serves on the Board of Open Doors Academy, a high-quality after-school program for children in under-resourced communities. She also co-founded the Giving Tree Project to create and distribute much needed supplies during the early days of the pandemic. These experiences inform the work she does as magistrate, giving her the knowledge and understanding to connect the people who come before her to resources that can help them succeed.

Kira has a multitude of endorsements from unions, elected officials and community leaders. I have witnessed first-hand Kira’s commitment to public service.

I would urge you to educate yourself about Kira and see for yourself why she deserves your vote. https://www.krivoshforjudge.com

Please consider giving Kira your vote in this upcoming election.

Early voting begins October 7th.

President Sarah Kepple serves all residents as Lakewood City Councilmember at Large. Reach her at sarah.kepple@lakewoodoh.gov or 216.200.5050.