Construction Continues At LHS For New FSO Home, West Shore Programs

Lakewood High School, already a busy hive of activity during the school year, is happily contending with additional commotion as construction crews continue work on several new areas that will transform the high school.

The first project that will be completed is a new space for the Franklin School of Opportunity, or FSO, currently located down the street on Franklin. Construction teams are working on the western end of the high school moving existing classrooms and creating a space space for what will become a school within a school for FSO.

The move was necessitated by FSO’s current aging building that would be cost prohibitive to repair. A task force of staff, parents and community members recommended LHS as the new home as students more easily can take advantage of electives and extracurriculars. FSO is expected to move into LHS for the 2025-2026 school year.

Work will soon begin on space for West Shore Career Tech’s new MEMS (microelectro-mechanical systems) and sending programs that are made possible by a $5.78 million state grant. Those programs will likely be ready to launch for the 2026-2027 school year.