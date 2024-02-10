Coat Drive And Give-Away

Greetings from the Lakewood Seventh-day Adventist Community Service Center. Thank you for your patience as we are now situated in our new, smaller-but-nicer quarters. During our transition time, we may have been down but certainly were not out. We had a successful fall book bag give-away. We are now preparing for a winter coat giveaway on October 27th. (Look for the signs.) By the way, if you have a coat you no longer wear, or have barely worn, consider donating it to our Coat Give-away. We only ask that the garments be in good shape and clean. You can place such items in our donations bin, in the parking lot. Please drop off donations before October 27th. The Lakewood community is such a caring entity that we extend a thank you already for your support. Other giveaways will be forthcoming.

Speaking of donated items, we could certainly use children's clothing for youngsters ages six to twelve, and non-perishable food items. Our donations bin is in the parking lot, against the school building, at 1382 Arthur Avenue, Lakewood. We are located between Taco Bell and Kauffman Park courts.

You may ask, "If I need help, how do I prepare for a client visit to the Community Service Center?" In attempting to help those who really need our help, we ask that you bring with you evidence of income or evidence documenting special circumstances substantiating emergent need.

We look forward to continuing service to the Lakewood community.

Gladys Crider is the Community Service Director for Lakewood Seventh-day Adventist.