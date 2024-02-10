Celebrate The Artistry Of Roger Duvoisin At Lakewood Public Library

Lakewood Public Library is delighted to host a special event honoring the work of Caldecott Medal-winning author and illustrator, Roger Duvoisin. This celebration is made even more special by the unveiling of a new gallery featuring original sketches by Duvoisin, made possible through the generous donation of the Jeanne McGinness family.

Join us on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. for a captivating presentation titled “The Children’s Book Illustrations of Roger Duvoisin.” The event will be led by Benjamin Sapp, Director of the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum.

Roger Duvoisin (1900–1980) was a prolific picture book creator, best known for his beloved characters such as Petunia the silly goose and Veronica the conspicuous hippopotamus. Born in Geneva, Switzerland, Duvoisin moved to the United States in his twenties with his wife, writer Louise Fatio, with whom he collaborated on a successful series of picture books, beginning with The Happy Lion.

This event celebrates not only Duvoisin’s artistic legacy but also a touching story of connection and generosity. Jeanne McGinness, a lifelong Lakewood resident and a creative French and English teacher who taught at Riverside School, developed a special bond between Duvoisin and her students through a pen-pal relationship. This connection led to memorable classroom visits from the illustrator, during which he created custom illustrations for her students.

Upon Ms. McGinness's passing, her sister, Anne Wagner, generously donated these treasured artworks to Lakewood Public Library, to share them with the Lakewood community her sister so loved.

Benjamin Sapp will guide us through Duvoisin’s remarkable career and his lasting impact on children’s literature. As the Director of the Mazza Museum, home to the world’s largest collection of original artwork by children’s book illustrators, Sapp brings a wealth of knowledge and insights that will deepen our appreciation of Duvoisin’s contributions.

Join us for this unforgettable afternoon celebrating art, literature, and community. The event is free and open to the public.

Event Details:

The Children’s Book Illustrations of Roger Duvoisin

Presented by: Benjamin Sapp, Director of the Mazza Museum

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 2:00 p.m.

Location: Main Library Auditorium, Lakewood Public Library