A New Look For Westerly Apartments Courtyard

The patio within the Westerly Senior Apartments complex recently received some new furnishings. Led by Eagle Scout Rowan Brown of Troop 293, a group of volunteers built three beautiful wooden benches and a matching free standing structure where they also planted flowers. The Westerly/Barton Community is grateful for the time, effort and skills of the young people who participated in this project. Although summer is officially behind us, these installments will enhance the lives of Westerly residents for seasons to come. Many thanks to Rowan and his entire team for this wonderful gift!