15th Annual Lakewood Chocolate Walk To Delight Taste Buds On October 24

Get ready to rejoice, chocolate lovers! A delectable evening awaits when the 15th Annual Lakewood Chocolate Walk takes place on Thursday, October 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. in Downtown Lakewood.

The Chocolate Walk – hosted by the Downtown Lakewood Business Alliance (DLBA) and LakewoodAlive – represents a popular autumn tradition with a devout following of chocolate enthusiasts from all over Northeast Ohio. Participants visit 20+ shops and eateries in Downtown Lakewood called “Sweet Stops.” Each “Sweet Stop” provides visitors with a unique chocolate treat. Limited to 350 attendees, this much-anticipated event will sell out very quickly.

There are two ways to purchase tickets: In-person on Saturday, September 28 or online starting Tuesday, October 1.

In-Person Ticket Sales

When: Saturday, September 28 at 10 a.m.

Where: Geiger’s Lakewood location, 14710 Detroit Avenue

What: 100 General Admission tickets will be sold for $60 each. Please note that there is a purchasing limit of four tickets per person, and that the Chocolate Walk is for adults, ages 21 and older. In-person sales will be on a first-come-first-served basis, so be sure to get there early as these tickets tend to go fast.

Online Ticket Sales

When: Tuesday, October 1, starting at 10 a.m.

Where: LakewoodAlive.org/ChocolateWalk

What: 50 VIP tickets will be sold for $95 each and 200 General Admission tickets will be sold for $60 each during the online ticket sale starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1. Please note that there is a purchasing limit of four tickets per person, and that the Chocolate Walk is for adults, ages 21 and older.

The VIP ticket option exists for those seeking to elevate the joy of this chocolate experience. The VIP ticket grants you access to the Pre-Walk VIP Reception – limited to only 50 lucky attendees – which takes place from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. at Rozi’s Winehouse in Downtown Lakewood (14900 Detroit Avenue), where guests will sample decadent treats, as well as appetizers, wine and beer. VIP tickets will only be available for purchase online starting at 10 a.m. on October 3.

“We hope you can join us for a memorable evening that showcases Lakewood’s amazing small businesses with proceeds supporting the Downtown Lakewood Business Alliance and LakewoodAlive,” said Ian Andrews, Executive Director of LakewoodAlive.

Thank you to our title sponsor, First Federal Lakewood for their support and for helping to make this event a huge success. Stay tuned, as more information regarding the Lakewood Chocolate Walk taking place October 24 will be released in the coming weeks. For updates, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/ChocolateWalk.

Title Sponsor:

First Federal Lakewood